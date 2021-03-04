Sign up
Hiring: Model Designer
By Doblox912 at 30 March 2021 - 02:16 PM Views (3935) | Comments (15)


Hello everyone! We're expanding the cosmetic team once again! This time, we're looking into hiring another model designer to join our talented team! This job position's hours will be flexible and you will be paid for each cosmetic you design with us. It is possible that this might turn into a full time position later on depending on how Badlion Client continues to evolve. Ideally the candidate is 18+, but we are ok with accepting 16+ if it is the right person for the job.

The model designer should be very creative in their thinking and have prior experience already making models. The model designer will be given a description of a model or potentially also a sketch of a model and then need to create the model using 3d modeling software (Blender, Cinema 4D, etc). The model designer should feel comfortable making both smooth models (not pixelated like Minecraft) and voxel models (Minecraft cubic styled).

Example of smooth (poly) model: https://assets.badlion.net/store/images/products/shield41.png
Example of voxel model: https://assets.badlion.net/store/images/products/hat192.png

The model designer will work very closely with our graphics designers. They will need to have good communication skills and be able to generate mapping files that our graphics designers can easily work wi…
Badlion Client 3.1 - Alternative Main Menu, Linux Support, World Edit, Mod Text Scaling & More!
By ginie1 at 04 March 2021 - 11:51 AM Views (52884) | Comments (46)


Introduction

Welcome to the first Badlion 3 update! We've heard your feedback on the BLC 3.0 launch, we are aware of the issues with BLC 3.0 and we tackled those in this BLC 3.1 update. We've also added a bunch of requested features that you can find below. This update focuses mainly on bug fixes but we didn't forget to also create new and awesome features and upgrade our old ones as well!

I will explain more about the next update at the bottom of the post and talk about our plans for BLC 3.2 and so on. But first, let's speak about BLC 3.1.



Alternative Main Menu

One of the complaints we've heard for BLC 3.0 is that our main menu is too complex and is too cluttered for our users. We've tackled that issue and we've added an Alternative Main Menu which should fix some of these problems. This menu is optional (you can toggle it on and off from the BLC options menu). This menu's look is inspired by the original vanilla main menu but we've added our flare to it. Big thank you to Finlay https://twitter.com/FinlayPacks for the origi…
Recruiting: Badlion Client Mods
By Listen at 01 March 2021 - 04:20 PM Views (58445) | Comments (63)


Hello Badlion Client users!

The Badlion Client Moderator team is now taking on new recruits. Are you interested in helping out the community? You're at the right place!


Description of the Position
The Client Moderator position is the front page of the client. It's a combination of in-game moderation, Discord moderation and user support. We currently have 3 platforms for support; our Discord, our forum and our in-game chats. It's important that all aspects of our client are kept up-to-date, clean of toxicity and resourceful at all times. By joining our team, you will receive help from experienced staff members to develop an understanding of the problems most users face and how to resolve them.


Requirements
- 13 years or older
- Able to use Discord (Voice chat is not required)
- Be curious, wanting to learn and improve yourself
- Have a creative and o…
