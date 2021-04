Welcome to the first Badlion 3 update! We've heard your feedback on the BLC 3.0 launch, we are aware of the issues with BLC 3.0 and we tackled those in this BLC 3.1 update. We've also added a bunch of requested features that you can find below. This update focuses mainly on bug fixes but we didn't forget to also create new and awesome features and upgrade our old ones as well!I will explain more about the next update at the bottom of the post and talk about our plans for BLC 3.2 and so on. But first, let's speak about BLC 3.1.One of the complaints we've heard for BLC 3.0 is that our main menu is too complex and is too cluttered for our users. We've tackled that issue and we've added an Alternative Main Menu which should fix some of these problems. This menu is optional (you can toggle it on and off from the BLC options menu). This menu's look is inspired by the original vanilla main menu but we've added our flare to it. Big thank you to Finlay https://twitter.com/FinlayPacks for the origi…