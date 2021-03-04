Description of the Position

Requirements

Hello Badlion Client users!The Badlion Client Moderator team is now taking on new recruits. Are you interested in helping out the community? You're at the right place!The Client Moderator position is the front page of the client. It's a combination of in-game moderation, Discord moderation and user support. We currently have 3 platforms for support; our Discord, our forum and our in-game chats. It's important that all aspects of our client are kept up-to-date, clean of toxicity and resourceful at all times. By joining our team, you will receive help from experienced staff members to develop an understanding of the problems most users face and how to resolve them.- 13 years or older- Able to use Discord (Voice chat is not required)- Be curious, wanting to learn and improve yourself- Have a creative and o…